Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $203.82 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

