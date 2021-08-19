Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

NYSE LLY opened at $268.52 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

