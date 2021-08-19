Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

