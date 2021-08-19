HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

