HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $379,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 22.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,855,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

