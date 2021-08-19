HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,343 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

