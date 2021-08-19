HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

