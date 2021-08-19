HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

