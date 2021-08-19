Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 31,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,918. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

