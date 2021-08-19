Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

