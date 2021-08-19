Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $366,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,688.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,570.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

