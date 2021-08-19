Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $113,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. CX Institutional raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

COP opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

