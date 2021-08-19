Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $322.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,770,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.