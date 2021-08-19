Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $322.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,770,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

