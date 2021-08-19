Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.82 on Monday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
