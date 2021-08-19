Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.82 on Monday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.