Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 1.1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.61 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06). Approximately 15,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 279,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £395.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.17.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

