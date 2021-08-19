Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Home Bistro has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

