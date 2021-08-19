Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

HMCBF stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

