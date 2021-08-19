Homeros (HMR) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and $3.90 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00860500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

