Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 578,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,475. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

