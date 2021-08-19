Howmet Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,057 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 422 put options.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,478,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

