HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.56.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.