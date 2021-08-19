Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

