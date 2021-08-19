Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

