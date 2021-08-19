Huntington National Bank Acquires 19,033 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.