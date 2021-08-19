Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,980 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

EL opened at $319.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.