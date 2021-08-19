Huntington National Bank Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE KR opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.