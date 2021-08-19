Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,656 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.