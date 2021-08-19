Huntington National Bank Has $6.17 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.