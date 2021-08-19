Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

