Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

