i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,759. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $876.70 million, a P/E ratio of -80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

