IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.89 and a 52-week high of C$5.86.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

