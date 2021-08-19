Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.40%.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.