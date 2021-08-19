Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in ICON Public by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $250.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.57.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

