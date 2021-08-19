Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

