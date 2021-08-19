Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $880,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after acquiring an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.