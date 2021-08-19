Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

