Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $115.84 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73.

