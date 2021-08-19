Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

