IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $681.71. The company had a trading volume of 395,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $34,662,351. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

