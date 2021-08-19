Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

