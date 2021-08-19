Ieq Capital LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $287.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

