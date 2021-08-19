Ieq Capital LLC Has $868,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 305.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.12.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

