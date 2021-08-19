Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

