IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

PACB opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.