IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

