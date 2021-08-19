IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 658.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.80.

