II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.78.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,573. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,244,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

