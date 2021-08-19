Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

IKA stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.56 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.58.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

