Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $44.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,033. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

